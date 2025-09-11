Ireland signals possible Eurovision 2026 withdrawal over Israel participation The decision reflects growing unease over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

HQ Here in Spain, we've received news that our country might not take part in Eurovision if Israel does. Now, it has been announced that Ireland may also skip next year's Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to compete, the country's national broadcaster RTE stated. The decision reflects growing unease over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, which has dominated headlines and sparked debate among European Broadcasting Union members. RTE emphasized that participating while the crisis continues would be "unconscionable" and highlighted concerns over press access and the safety of journalists. Ireland has a long Eurovision history, but for now, the decision remains pending as the EBU consults with its members. What do you think about the situation? Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 // Shutterstock