Ireland continues ruling in the Six Nations Championship and leads the pack, with two victories and a perfect 10 points after defeating Scotland. This rugby competition, played every year between England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France, and Italy, is also commonly known as the "European cup" of Rugby, given that these are the six largest rugby nations on the continent.

Since the tournament became a six nations competition in 2000, Ireland has won it six times, whereas Scotland has yet to win it in this new format. Something that has never happened is that a nation wins it three times in a row, but Ireland looks well positioned to achieve it, after defeating Scotland 32-18.

Aside from winning the tournament by earning more points, Ireland is the only country not yet to lose in this edition of the Six Nations Championship, meaning they are the only ones still capable of winning the Grand Slam (winning all games). The victory also secures Ireland's second place at the World Rankings, only behind South Africa.