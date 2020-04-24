Iratus: Wrath of the Necromancer set to release in September

Yesterday Unfrozen's dark Roguelike RPG Iratus: Lord of the Dead left behind the early development phase on Steam. The launch will be accompanied by a title update, and players can expect two more levels as well as additional enemies, abilities and quests. All in all the content has ramped up quite nicely over the past months, but there is even more to come for fans of the necromancer Iratus, as Daedalic Entertainment has already announced the game's first expansion.

Something called "Iratus: Wrath of the Necromancer" is set release in September, but unfortunately this is currently all information we have about it. Neither the product page on Steam nor the press release reveals any further details, but there are still a few days left until September ends. In any case, you can buy the main game for 25 euros if you like yourself a Roguelike experience in the style of Darkest Dungeon. Learn more about the game in our preview.