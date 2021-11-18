Iraq War shooter Six Days in Fallujah has been delayed until Q4 2022

HQ

Highwire Games has announced that it will be delaying its Iraq War shooter Six Days in Fallujah until Q4 2022. The team settled on this decision, as they plan to double their numbers in an effort to produce a more high-quality product.

This isn't the only setback that the game has seen to date. Originally announced in 2009, development eventually drew to a halt after its subject matter attracted controversy. Highwire did pick up the reins in February this year, but originally, it was planned for 2021.

"It became clear that recreating these true stories at a high quality was going to require more people, capital, and time than we had," according to Victura CEO Peter Tamte. "Doubling our team is just one of many things we're doing to make sure Six Days in Fallujah brings new kinds of tactical and emotional depth to military shooters."

Thanks, IGN.