English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Iraq accuses Israel of airspace violation before United Nations session

Baghdad says dozens of Israeli warplanes flew over key southern cities en route to the Gulf.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iraq. Iraq has claimed on Friday that a large number of Israeli military aircraft crossed its airspace shortly before a high-level UN Security Council meeting on the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

You might be interested:

"20 airplanes started, followed by 30 airplanes heading to the south of Iraq, and they flew over Basra, Najaf and Karbala cities," said Abbas Kadhom Obaid Al-Fatlawi, charge d'affaires of Iraq's UN mission.

"These violations are violations of international law and the UN Charter," he said, adding: "They also constitute a threat to the sacred sites and regions which might cause strong popular reactions, considering the importance of these holy sites for our peoples."

Iraq accuses Israel of airspace violation before United Nations session
Abbas Kadhom Obaid Al-Fatlawi // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelIraq


Loading next content