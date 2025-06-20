Iraq accuses Israel of airspace violation before United Nations session

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Iraq. Iraq has claimed on Friday that a large number of Israeli military aircraft crossed its airspace shortly before a high-level UN Security Council meeting on the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.
"20 airplanes started, followed by 30 airplanes heading to the south of Iraq, and they flew over Basra, Najaf and Karbala cities," said Abbas Kadhom Obaid Al-Fatlawi, charge d'affaires of Iraq's UN mission.
"These violations are violations of international law and the UN Charter," he said, adding: "They also constitute a threat to the sacred sites and regions which might cause strong popular reactions, considering the importance of these holy sites for our peoples."