Iraola officially announced as Liverpool coach for two seasons: "I want to become one more of you"

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Liverpool FC has officially announced Andoni Iraola as their new manager. The Spanish coach jumps from Bournemouth, much to the disappointment of their fans, to Liverpool, signing a two-year deal and replacing Arne Slot, who was fired by the club after finishing the Premier League in fifth place one year after winning.

"I can only say that I want to become one more of you, I want to earn the right to be one of you, so we can enjoy it all together", said Iraola in his presentation, descriving that "you don't need a lot of things to get attracted by Liverpool. Liverpool is Liverpool."

"Obviously the atmosphere, the supporters, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-level players, the chance to fight for titles. I think it cannot be more attractive than this. It's difficult to find it. So, really excited to start."

Do you think Iraola, relatively unexperienced, will be able to improve the team and bring it back to a title contender in England and Europe?