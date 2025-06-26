Iran's Supreme Leader threatens retaliation in first post-ceasefire address

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned on Thursday that any renewed United States aggression would trigger direct retaliation against American military sites in the region.



Speaking in a televised message in his first public comments since the ceasefire with Israel, he portrayed the recent conflict as a strategic success for Iran and dismissed United States efforts against Iran's nuclear infrastructure as ineffective.



"The fact that the Islamic Republic has access to important American centres in the region and can take action against them whenever it deems necessary is not a small incident, it is a major incident, and this incident can be repeated in the future if an attack is made."