Iran's supreme leader rejects nuclear talks with the United States

Following President Donald Trump's recent proposal for nuclear talks with Tehran, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has firmly rejected the prospect of nuclear negotiations with the United States, labeling such talks as "not intelligent, wise or honorable" during a recent speech.

This stance directly contradicts earlier signals from Tehran expressing a willingness to engage in discussions aimed at lifting stringent economic sanctions. Khamenei's remarks have sent shockwaves through the Iranian economy, with the rial plummeting to a record low of 872,000 to the dollar in aftermarket trading.

This depreciation reflects growing concerns over the nation's economic stability amid escalating tensions with the United States. The Supreme Leader's decision has also created uncertainty regarding future diplomatic relations, especially considering recent statements from President Masoud Pezeshkian, who had previously advocated for dialogue with Western nations.

As Iran's currency continues its downward spiral, the nation faces a critical juncture in balancing its internal political dynamics with the pressing need for economic relief. For now, it remains to be seen how this development will influence Iran's foreign policy and economic strategies.