      Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejects United States ultimatum

      As Tehran faces intense airstrikes, Khamenei warns against surrender and signals severe repercussions for foreign intervention.

      The latest news on Israel and Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed calls for unconditional surrender from United States leadership, amid escalating Israeli strikes on Tehran that have prompted mass civilian evacuations.

      Trump has shifted from advocating for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict to implying that the US could become involved. On Tuesday, he contemplated the assassination of Khamenei and subsequently called for Iran's "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

      "Intelligent people who know Iran, the Iranian nation and its history will never speak to this nation in threatening language because the Iranian nation will not surrender," Khamenei responded. Meanwhile, Iran braces for potential direct involvement from the United States.

      Tehran Iran - November 4, 2022, a veiled woman is holding a photo of Khamenei. On the Day of Fighting Arrogance, the Iranian leader's photo is held by a veiled woman // Shutterstock

      World newsIsraelIranUnited States


