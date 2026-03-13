Iran's new leader vows to keep Hormuz closed

HQ

Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed as leverage against the United States and Israel, in his first public remarks since succeeding his father, Ali Khamenei.

In a statement read on Iranian state television, Khamenei said Iran would continue fighting and would "not neglect avenging the blood of martyrs." He urged neighbouring countries to shut down US bases on their territory and insisted the closure of the Strait of Hormuz (through which roughly a fifth of global oil normally passes) would remain a key strategic tool.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded with a stark warning during a press conference, suggesting Iran's leadership could become a target as the conflict escalates. The exchange of threats comes as attacks on shipping and strikes across the region continue to rattle global energy markets and raise fears of a prolonged war.

As Khamenei states on Iranian state television:

I assure everyone that we will not neglect avenging the blood of your martyrs. The popular demand is to continue our effective defence and make the enemy regret it. The lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must continue ⁠to be used.