Iran's Abbas Araqchi looks to lead nuclear talks through "continuous and persistent bargaining"

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, the veteran diplomat who helped negotiate Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, is stepping back into the spotlight as Tehran faces critical talks to prevent potential US military action.

Araqchi, 63, compares Iran's negotiating style to the bartering of a traditional bazaar ("continuous and persistent bargaining") an approach shaped by patience and strategy. He also enjoys the full trust of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and is considered one of the country's most influential foreign ministers in years.

A career diplomat and former revolutionary guard, Araqchi has kept a reputation for calm, patience, and technical expertise. He led Iran's delegation in last year's talks with the US, which ultimately stalled, and now aims to revive a diplomatic path to a nuclear agreement. "There is still a good chance for a diplomatic solution based on a win-win game," he tells CBS News, dismissing the need for a military buildup...