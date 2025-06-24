Iranian dissident urges citizens to dismantle regime

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Following an announced ceasefire by United States President Donald Trump between Iran and Israel, exiled opposition figure Maryam Rajavi has urged the Iranian people to take action against the country's supreme leadership.



"The proposal for a ceasefire and ending the war is a step forward for the third option: neither war nor appeasement," Rajavi said in a statement. "Let the people of Iran themselves, in the battle of destiny, bring down Khamenei and the dictatorship."



Exiled opposition figure Maryam Rajavi described the truce as a chance to pursue change without foreign interference. While her movement has long faced criticism for its tactics and influence, it remains one of the few organized voices opposing the current regime.