Iranian attacks on CIA facilities in the Middle East raise suspicions of Russian counter-espionage

HQ

The conflict between the United States and Iran is having a significant impact on the global economy, and although only a handful of countries are currently involved in the war around the Strait of Hormuz, this does not mean there are no other geopolitical interests at stake, beyond maritime trade through the strait and the transport of fuel and energy.

According to anonymous sources who spoke to Reuters, Iran's latest targeted drone attacks on CIA facilities raise suspicions that such intelligence, as well as technological support, may be coming from Russia. Apparently, the "effectiveness and apparent precision of the attacks", as well as Russia's extensive technical support for Iran, are seen as possible evidence of a covert alliance.

Since the start of the war, at least two CIA facilities were attacked in March: one was the CIA station in Saudi Arabia, located within the US embassy in Riyadh, and the other was in eastern Iraq. Some sources indicated that other CIA facilities had also been attacked, but did not provide any details.