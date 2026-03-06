Iran will not participate in the Winter Paralympic Games because their sole athlete cannot travel safely

HQ

The 2026 Winter Paralympic Games begin on Friday, March 6, with the controversial participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus... but not from Iran, for the sole reason that he (there was only going to be an athlete at the Games in Milano-Cortina) cannot safely travel to Italy. The International Paralympic Committee confirmed it hours before the opening ceremony.

The only Iranian athlete to participate in Paralympic Games cannot travel, "risk to human life is too high"

The sole Iranian athlete scheduled to participate in the game is Aboulfazl Khatibi Mianaei, a cross-country skier. IPC president Andrew Parsons said to be "really disappointed for world sport and specially Aboulfazl", and that they worked "tirelessly" to find alternate routes for the 23-year-old skier, but "the risk to human life is too high".

It's been nearly a week since the airstrikes on Iran started from the US and Israel. The conflict has paused many sport competitions, risking the upcoming F1 races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia or the Spain vs. Argentina football match in Qatar later this month, with a fate still undecided.