Iran warns US ground troops would be "set on fire" as the conflict enters its second month

HQ

Iran has warned that any US ground troops entering the country would be "set on fire," as the conflict with Washington and Israel enters its second month.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran was ready to respond forcefully to any deployment of American forces, accusing the US of preparing a land assault while simultaneously pursuing negotiations.

The warning comes as Trump continues to escalate rhetoric despite claiming progress in talks. The US president said Washington was in "serious discussions" with what he described as a more "reasonable" leadership in Tehran, but threatened to destroy Iran's energy infrastructure if a deal is not reached soon or if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

Trump has also suggested that taking control of Iran's oil resources is a key objective, raising further concerns about potential escalation.

Meanwhile, reports indicate the US Department of Defense is preparing plans for possible ground operations that could last weeks, involving both special forces and conventional troops. The deployment of thousands of Marines to the region aboard the USS Tripoli has added to fears that the conflict could widen significantly.