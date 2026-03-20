Iran warns of "zero restraint" if energy sites are hit again

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Iran has warned it will show "zero restraint" if its energy infrastructure is targeted again, after recent strikes on major gas facilities intensified the conflict with Israel.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran's previous response used only a fraction of its capabilities, adding that further attacks would trigger a much stronger retaliation. The warning follows Israeli strikes on the South Pars gas field and Iran's counterattack on Qatar's Ras Laffan complex, a key hub for global liquefied natural gas.

As Araghchi said on social media: "Our response to Israel's attack on our infrastructure employed FRACTION of our power. The ONLY reason for restraint was respect for requested de-escalation. ZERO restraint if our infrastructures are struck again."