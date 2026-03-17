Iran war could push 45 million more people into hunger, WFP warns

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The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that the war involving Iran could push an additional 45 million people into acute hunger by June, as global food systems come under increasing strain.

According to the agency, disrupted shipping routes and rising energy costs have delayed humanitarian aid deliveries and driven up prices worldwide. Officials say transport costs have already risen sharply, forcing rerouting of supplies to some of the most vulnerable regions.

If the conflict continues, global hunger could surpass its current record, adding to an already severe crisis affecting hundreds of millions. The WFP warns that reduced funding and growing geopolitical tensions risk deepening food insecurity on a global scale.

As stated by the World Food Programme (WFP):

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is warning today that the total number of people around the world facing acute levels of hunger could reach record numbers in 2026 if the escalation in the Middle East continues to destabilize the world's economy.

New analysis by WFP estimates that almost 45 million more people could fall into acute food insecurity or worse (known as IPC3+) if the conflict does not end by the middle of the year, and if oil prices remain above USD 100 a barrel. These would add to the 318 million people around the world who are already food insecure.