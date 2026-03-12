Iran war cost US more than $11 billion in first six days

HQ

The war against Iran has already cost the United States more than $11.3 billion in its first six days, according to estimates presented by officials from the administration of Donald Trump during a closed-door congressional briefing.

The figure, shared with US senators this week, reflects only part of the early military spending and does not represent the full cost of the conflict. Officials told lawmakers that $5.6 billion worth of munitions were used during the first two days of strikes alone as US and Israeli forces launched large-scale attacks that began on February 28.

Lawmakers now expect the White House to request additional funding from Congress, potentially reaching $50 billion or more. Some members of Congress have also raised concerns about the rapid depletion of military stockpiles, as the Pentagon works with defence contractors to replenish weapons used in the campaign.

The $11.3 billion figure was first reported ‌on ⁠Wednesday by the New York Times.