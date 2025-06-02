Iran unconvinced by United States signals on sanctions shift

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Iran . Iran's foreign ministry has stated on Monday that it has yet to see any tangible shift in the US position regarding sanctions relief, casting doubt on the progress of ongoing negotiations over its nuclear program.

While Oman continues to act as mediator and diplomatic exchanges persist, key disagreements, especially on uranium enrichment, remain unresolved. It remains to be seen how far either side is willing to go to bridge the gap, so stay tuned for further updates.