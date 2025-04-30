English
Iran to meet European powers ahead of new US talks

Tehran seeks clarity from E3 partners before Rome negotiations resume.

The latest news on Iran. Iranian officials will hold discussions with France, Britain, and Germany in Rome on Friday, aiming to assess European positions before a fresh round of US-Iran nuclear talks this weekend.

These meetings follow rising tensions over sanctions and Iran's nuclear programme, as Tehran gauges whether Europe might support a reimposition of UN sanctions later this year. Of course, there was initial European hesitation.

However, diplomats ultimately opted to keep channels open and clarify terms for a potential future agreement. Iran's outreach also follows recent talks with Russia and China, as it manoeuvres diplomatically on multiple fronts.

