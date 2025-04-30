Iran to meet European powers ahead of new US talks

HQ

The latest news on Iran . Iranian officials will hold discussions with France, Britain, and Germany in Rome on Friday, aiming to assess European positions before a fresh round of US-Iran nuclear talks this weekend.

These meetings follow rising tensions over sanctions and Iran's nuclear programme, as Tehran gauges whether Europe might support a reimposition of UN sanctions later this year. Of course, there was initial European hesitation.

However, diplomats ultimately opted to keep channels open and clarify terms for a potential future agreement. Iran's outreach also follows recent talks with Russia and China, as it manoeuvres diplomatically on multiple fronts.