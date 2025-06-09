Iran to deliver counterproposal in ongoing nuclear talks

HQ

The latest news on Iran and the Unites States . Iran is preparing to submit a revised nuclear proposal to the United States through Oman, following its rejection of Washington's latest offer, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

"The United States proposal is not acceptable to us. It was not the result of previous rounds of negotiations. We will present our own proposal to the other side via Oman after it is finalised. This proposal is reasonable, logical, and balanced," Baghaei said.

This underscores a continued stalemate, with Iran demanding more economic benefits and a rollback of restrictions on uranium enrichment. The foreign ministry also reiterated its call for international pressure on Israel's nuclear arsenal, warning against interference.