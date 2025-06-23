English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Iran threatens retaliation after United States strikes deep nuclear facility

Tensions mount as Iran warns Trump over military escalation and hints at broader regional consequences.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran. Iran has warned that recent United States airstrikes on its underground nuclear facilities have broadened the scope of its military response, branding United States President Donald Trump a "gambler" for aligning with Israel.

"Mr Trump, the gambler, you may start this war, but we will be the ones to end it," Zolfaqari said in English at the end of a video statement. The statement comes amid rising fears of regional destabilization, with Iran threatening action that could disrupt global oil flows.

While the final decision rests with Iran's top leadership, the move has triggered warnings from the US and growing concern in China, whose economy also depends heavily on oil flowing through this strait, which carries around a fifth of the world's total oil consumption.

Iran threatens retaliation after United States strikes deep nuclear facility
Tehran Iran - September 9, 2019, Military Museum, Israeli spy drone on display at the Iranian Military Museum, The monitor shows Ali Khamenei in the background // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelIranUnited States


Loading next content