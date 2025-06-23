Iran threatens retaliation after United States strikes deep nuclear facility

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Iran has warned that recent United States airstrikes on its underground nuclear facilities have broadened the scope of its military response, branding United States President Donald Trump a "gambler" for aligning with Israel.



"Mr Trump, the gambler, you may start this war, but we will be the ones to end it," Zolfaqari said in English at the end of a video statement. The statement comes amid rising fears of regional destabilization, with Iran threatening action that could disrupt global oil flows.



While the final decision rests with Iran's top leadership, the move has triggered warnings from the US and growing concern in China, whose economy also depends heavily on oil flowing through this strait, which carries around a fifth of the world's total oil consumption.