Iran targets US base in response to air strikes

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While diplomatic efforts apparently are underway in an effort to move towards a more permanent agreement between the US and Iran, the two nations continue to trade blows, testing the existing fragile ceasefire agreement.

As the BBC can report, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has targeted an American air base, and that this comes as a direct response to US strikes hitting targets in southern Iran.

This is the second time the US has issued new strikes on Iranian military targets, claiming them to be in "self-defense", but it's the first time Iran has officially responded with strikes of their own.

The US has confirmed they've shot down drones over a military site in Banda Abbas, a strategically located port city. Iranian media reported that explosions were heard to the east of the city.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqai has officially condemned the US strikes and said they are a violation of the ceasefire, however US Central Command describes them as "measured, purely defensive, and intended to maintain the ceasefire".