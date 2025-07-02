Iran suspends cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . On Wednesday, Iran has enacted a law that halts its collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), demanding government approval before any nuclear site inspections.

The legislation mandates that any forthcoming evaluations of Iran's nuclear facilities by the IAEA require authorisation from Iran's Supreme National Security Council. "We are aware of these reports. The IAEA is awaiting further official information from Iran," the IAEA said.

This move comes amid accusations that the watchdog is biased towards Western nations and follows recent Unites States air strikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities. The situation, of course, raises uncertainty over future nuclear oversight in the region.