Iran strikes giant oil tanker near Dubai

HQ

A crude oil tanker has been hit and set ablaze off the coast of Dubai early Tuesday, in an attack attributed to Iran that marks a further escalation in the ongoing regional conflict.

According to authorities, the Kuwait-flagged vessel sustained damage and caught fire after being struck, though the blaze was later brought under control. No casualties or oil leaks were reported.

The incident comes amid rising tensions following renewed warnings from Donald Trump, who has threatened to target Iran's energy infrastructure if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The attack is part of a broader pattern of strikes on commercial shipping in the Gulf since the conflict began in late February. Oil prices briefly surged after the incident, continuing a sharp upward trend driven by supply disruptions.