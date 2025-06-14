Iran strikes back at Israel in escalating conflict over nuclear capabilities

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Iran launched multiple waves of missile attacks on Israeli cities early on Saturday, following Israel's largest air offensive against its longtime foe targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, missile factories, and key military figures.



"The other side (the United States) acted in a way that makes dialogue meaningless," Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday. "You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time divide work by allowing the Zionist regime (Israel) to target Iran's territory."

While Israel's defense systems intercepted many missiles, we now know that some reached populated areas, causing casualties and damaging infraestracture. The conflict marks a sharp escalation with both sides exchanging strikes amid fears of wider regional instability.