Iran steps into India-Pakistan tensions with Islamabad visit

The latest news on India and Pakistan. We now know that Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Islamabad on Monday for high-level talks as tensions escalate between Pakistan and India following the deadly attack in Kashmir.
With concerns growing over possible military action between the nuclear-armed neighbours, Araqchi is expected to discuss ways to reduce friction before heading to New Delhi later this week. Both sides will also review broader regional and global matters.