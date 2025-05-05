English
Iran steps into India-Pakistan tensions with Islamabad visit

Tehran seeks to ease regional strain amid Kashmir dispute.

The latest news on India and Pakistan. We now know that Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Islamabad on Monday for high-level talks as tensions escalate between Pakistan and India following the deadly attack in Kashmir.

With concerns growing over possible military action between the nuclear-armed neighbours, Araqchi is expected to discuss ways to reduce friction before heading to New Delhi later this week. Both sides will also review broader regional and global matters.

Abbas Araqchi // Shutterstock

