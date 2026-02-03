Iran signals readiness for nuclear talks with US

HQ

Iran's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, has indicated that Tehran is prepared to enter negotiations with the United States on its nuclear programme, as both countries reportedly plan high-level talks in Istanbul later this week. The announcement comes amid a growing show of military force by Washington, including the deployment of warships and aircraft to the Gulf region.

Speaking at a visit to the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, Araghchi emphasized that Iran has always been open to diplomacy, "provided there is mutual respect and consideration of interests." A spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry said the government is reviewing the details of the negotiation process and hopes to finalize arrangements in the coming days.

Abbas Araghchi // Shutterstock

US envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet with Araghchi on Friday, alongside representatives from several Arab and Muslim nations, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt. The talks would mark the first direct engagement between Washington and Tehran since last April, shortly before a brief war in June involving strikes on Iranian nuclear and missile sites.

The military buildup has fueled concerns over a potential escalation, with Iran warning it could retaliate against Israel if strikes occur. President Donald Trump has signaled he seeks a new nuclear deal that would curb Iran's enrichment of uranium and halt its ballistic missile programme, while also raising the possibility of broader regime change. Still, tensions remain high, with both sides under pressure to avoid a conflict that could ignite wider unrest in the region...