Iran signals openness to Spain over Hormuz transit

HQ

Iran has said it would be receptive to requests from Spain regarding transit through the Strait of Hormuz, in what appears to be a rare diplomatic concession to a European Union state.

"BREAKING NEWS: Iran considers Spain a country committed to international law, so ​it shows receptiveness to any request coming from Madrid.#StraitofHormuz," the Iranian embassy said in a post ⁠on social media.

Tehran has indicated that "non-hostile vessels" may still be allowed to pass if they coordinate with Iranian authorities, a position that has already enabled some tankers from countries like Thailand and Malaysia to transit safely.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares downplayed the significance of Iran's statement, saying Madrid was unclear about the specific offer. He reiterated Spain's support for sanctions against Iran and called for de-escalation, diplomacy and an end to hostilities in the Middle East.

Spain's direct exposure to the crisis remains limited due to its relatively small tanker fleet, with few vessels operating near the Gulf. However, the broader disruption to global supply chains and energy markets continues to raise concerns across Europe as governments navigate the economic fallout.