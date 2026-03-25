Iran says US is "negotiating with itself" after Trump's 15-point plan to end the war

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Iran's military dismisses US President Donald Trump's claims of ongoing peace talks, saying Washington is "negotiating with itself".

"Has the level of your inner struggle reached the stage of you negotiating with yourself?" said Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Iran's armed forces, in comments reported by BBC. "Don't call your failure an agreement," he added.

Trump, however, insisted talks are underway. Speaking at the White House, he said the US is in contact with the "right people" in Iran, which he claimed wants a deal "so badly."

US media reports indicate Washington sent Tehran a 15-point plan via Pakistan, proposing Iran dismantle nuclear sites, suspend missile programs, curb support for regional allies, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. In return, the US would lift nuclear-related sanctions and assist Iran's civilian nuclear program.

Iranian officials, however, have denied any direct negotiations. "No direct or indirect negotiations have taken place," said Reza Amiri Moghadam, Iran's ambassador to Pakistan. Pakistan and Turkiye appear to be acting as intermediaries, relaying messages between Tehran and Washington.

Amid the diplomatic uncertainty, military action continues. Israel carried out strikes on Iranian infrastructure in Tehran, reportedly killing 12, while Iran fired missiles at multiple sites in Israel. Meanwhile, the US is sending additional troops to the region.