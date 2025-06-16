English
Iran rules out ceasefire talks amid Israeli bombardment

Tehran says it won't negotiate while under direct military pressure.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. As the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies, Iranian officials have informed regional mediators on Sunday that they will not engage in ceasefire discussions until their military response is complete.

"The Iranians informed Qatari and Omani mediators that they will only pursue serious negotiations once Iran has completed its response to the Israeli pre-emptive strikes," stated an official, who requested anonymity because of the delicate nature of the situation.

The message (via Reuters), relayed through diplomatic channels in Qatar and Oman, reflects Iran's stance of refusing dialogue while under fire. Israel's strikes have severely impacted key Iranian targets, prompting Iran to prepare further retaliation.

Tehran - May ‎3, ‎2024, A billboard to show Iran's ballistic missiles fired at Israel. Written by: honest promise, which is the name of Iran's retaliatory operation against Israel's occupation regime // Shutterstock

