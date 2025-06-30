Iran revises death toll after ceasefire: 935 people killed

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Iranian authorities have revised the national death toll following the recent conflict with Israel, revealing a much higher number of casualties than previously reported.

Approximately 935 individuals lost their lives in Iran amid the 12-day aerial conflict with Israel, as reported by the latest forensic findings. A representative from the Iranian judiciary disclosed this information on Monday, according to state media reports.

Officials point to extensive civilian losses, including women and children, as evidence of what they describe as indiscriminate aggression by Israel during the short-lived war. Iran has vowed to present documentation of alleged war crimes to international bodies.