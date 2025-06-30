English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Iran revises death toll after ceasefire: 935 people killed

Iran blames Israel for widespread war crimes as updated figures emerge following 12 days of airstrikes.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran. Iranian authorities have revised the national death toll following the recent conflict with Israel, revealing a much higher number of casualties than previously reported.

Approximately 935 individuals lost their lives in Iran amid the 12-day aerial conflict with Israel, as reported by the latest forensic findings. A representative from the Iranian judiciary disclosed this information on Monday, according to state media reports.

Officials point to extensive civilian losses, including women and children, as evidence of what they describe as indiscriminate aggression by Israel during the short-lived war. Iran has vowed to present documentation of alleged war crimes to international bodies.

Iran revises death toll after ceasefire: 935 people killed
Iran's ballistic missiles are heading towards Israel. New York, US - 28 June 2025 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelIran


Loading next content