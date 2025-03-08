Iran rejects Trump's pressure on nuclear talks

HQ

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has dismissed on Saturday the idea of negotiations under what he called bullying pressure from the United States, reinforcing Tehran's long-standing stance against Washington's demands (via Reuters).

His remarks came just after President Donald Trump revealed he had reached out to Iran's leadership in an effort to revive nuclear deal talks, but with a hardline message: negotiate or face military consequences.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, however, sees such diplomacy as a pretext for imposing new expectations, insisting that Iran will not compromise on its missile capabilities or regional influence.

While Iran maintains its nuclear program is strictly peaceful, Western nations remain deeply skeptical, especially as Tehran continues enriching uranium to levels close to weapons-grade.

Meanwhile, Iran has been flexing its military muscles, unveiling new weapons systems, including a drone carrier and an underground naval base, amid growing tensions with both the United States and Israel. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.