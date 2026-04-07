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Iran rejects the ceasefire as Trump warns the country could be "taken out"

Tehran demands a permanent end to the conflict while Donald Trump sets a final deadline.

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Iran has rejected a temporary ceasefire proposal, insisting instead on a permanent end to the conflict involving the United States and Israel.

According to state media, Tehran responded to a Pakistan-mediated proposal with a set of conditions that include lifting sanctions, securing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and committing to regional reconstruction.

Meanwhile, Trump has drawn a hard line, warning that Iran could be "taken out" if it fails to meet a Tuesday deadline. He outlined potential large-scale strikes targeting infrastructure such as power plants and bridges, dismissing concerns over humanitarian consequences.

The Strait of Hormuz, of course, remains a critical pressure point. Since its effective closure following attacks in late February, global energy markets have felt the impact, with oil prices climbing and political pressure mounting in Washington.

Iran rejects the ceasefire as Trump warns the country could be "taken out"
Trump // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited StatesIsraelIran


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