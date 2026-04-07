Iran rejects the ceasefire as Trump warns the country could be "taken out"

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Iran has rejected a temporary ceasefire proposal, insisting instead on a permanent end to the conflict involving the United States and Israel.

According to state media, Tehran responded to a Pakistan-mediated proposal with a set of conditions that include lifting sanctions, securing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and committing to regional reconstruction.

Meanwhile, Trump has drawn a hard line, warning that Iran could be "taken out" if it fails to meet a Tuesday deadline. He outlined potential large-scale strikes targeting infrastructure such as power plants and bridges, dismissing concerns over humanitarian consequences.

The Strait of Hormuz, of course, remains a critical pressure point. Since its effective closure following attacks in late February, global energy markets have felt the impact, with oil prices climbing and political pressure mounting in Washington.