Iran refuses to pause uranium work amid ongoing US talks

The latest news on the United States and Iran. We now know that Iran has firmly rejected the idea of temporarily halting its uranium enrichment activities in exchange for progress toward a nuclear agreement with the United States.
As the fifth round of indirect negotiations concluded without clear resolution, Tehran dismissed suggestions of a provisional deal and awaits word from mediators in Oman on the next steps. For now, it remains to be seen how both sides will navigate the impasse.