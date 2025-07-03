Iran reaffirms NPT commitment despite IAEA cooperation freeze

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Iran's foreign minister has reaffirmed on Thursday the country's commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, even as a new law limits its cooperation with the IAEA.

"Our cooperation with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) will be channeled through Iran's Supreme National Security Council for obvious safety and security reasons," Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi wrote in a post on X.

The move comes amid heightened tensions following alleged Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear sites and criticism from Western powers. Iran claims future inspections will require top-level security clearance, citing national safety concerns.