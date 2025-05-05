Iran reaffirms commitment to United States nuclear talks despite delays

Dansk
The latest new son Iran and United States. We now know that Iran has reiterated its commitment to diplomatic dialogue with the United States following the postponement of the latest round of nuclear talks initially scheduled for May 3.
The government indicated it is awaiting further details from mediator Oman to determine when negotiations might continue. Officials stressed that Iran remains fully prepared to engage in future discussions, so it remains to be seen when the talks will be rescheduled.