Iran pressures Russia for greater support after United States strikes

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Iran's Supreme Leader has dispatched his foreign minister to Moscow with a personal message for Vladimir Putin, urging Russia to take a clearer stance following recent United States military action.



While the Kremlin maintains diplomatic lines with both sides, Iran is reportedly dissatisfied with Moscow's muted response and wants more visible support. Meanwhile, Russia appears cautious not to overextend itself while entangled in the ongoing war in Ukraine.



"In such cases, it is better not to get ahead of ourselves in order not to harm the process... We are presenting our position to both sides. As you know, we are in contact with Israel and our Iranian friends," Vladimir Putin said just days before the United States strikes.