Iran prepares bill that could end nuclear treaty participation

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Iran's parliament is reportedly drafting legislation that might lead the country to withdraw from the global nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty it once endorsed, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

"In light of recent developments, we will take an appropriate decision. Government has to enforce parliament bills but such a proposal is just being prepared and we will coordinate in the later stages with parliament," the ministry's spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

Officials emphasized that despite this move, Tehran maintains its stance against developing nuclear arms. Recent regional conflicts and international scrutiny are influencing these strategic considerations, marking a significant shift in Iran's nuclear policy.