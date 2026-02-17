Iran partially closes Strait of Hormuz as nuclear talks with US begin

HQ

Iran temporarily closed parts of the strategic Strait of Hormuz for several hours on Tuesday, citing security precautions as Revolutionary Guards carried out military exercises. The decision came just after indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States began in Geneva, heightening tensions in one of the world's most critical oil transit routes. Roughly a fifth of global oil shipments pass through the strait.

US President Donald Trump said he would be involved "indirectly" in the negotiations and suggested Tehran was motivated to reach a deal to avoid further consequences. Washington has deployed additional military assets to the Middle East and is reportedly preparing contingency plans in case diplomacy fails.

Strait of Hormuz // Shutterstock

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned that attempts to topple the government would fail, saying even the "strongest army" could be struck down. Tehran has demanded meaningful sanctions relief and insists it will only negotiate limits on its nuclear programme, not its missile capabilities or regional influence.

The talks, mediated by Oman, come after last year's US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. While Iran says it has halted uranium enrichment beyond civilian needs, deep mistrust remains. With military pressure, domestic unrest and economic sanctions weighing on Tehran, prospects for a breakthrough remain uncertain...