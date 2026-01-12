Iran open to talks with United States after Trump warns of "very strong military options"

HQ

Iran signalled it could be open to negotiations with the United States on Monday, even as President Donald Trump warned that Washington was weighing military options amid a widening crackdown on anti-government protests. Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said talks were possible only "on the basis of respect", distancing Tehran from Trump's claim that a meeting was already being arranged. Iranian officials insisted the unrest was under control, despite ongoing demonstrations and an internet blackout across much of the country.

"Iran called, they want to negotiate"

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said Tehran was seeking talks but suggested diplomacy could collapse if violence continued. "The meeting is being set up," he said. "Iran called, they want to negotiate. But we may have to act because of what's happening before the meeting." Trump argued Iran's leadership was under pressure, adding: "I think they're tired of being beat up by the United States."

"We're looking at it very seriously"

Asked whether the protest crackdown crossed a red line, Trump said military intervention was actively under review. "We're looking at it very seriously, the military's looking at it," he said. "And there's a couple options." He also said he planned to speak with Elon Musk about restoring internet access in Iran via Starlink, after authorities shut down communications in an effort to curb unrest.

Tehran rejects threats, insists on sovereignty

Araghchi accused Washington of interference and warned against using protests or human rights as justification for force. "No government has the right to threaten military intervention under the pretext of protests or human rights," he said, adding that Iran did not want war but would respond fully to any aggression.

Talks clouded by mistrust

Any path to negotiations remains uncertain, with Iran's supreme leadership showing no public sign of backing talks with Trump, especially after US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last year. With protests continuing and Washington hardening its rhetoric, diplomacy appears overshadowed by escalating tension, and the risk that dialogue gives way to confrontation.