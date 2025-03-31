Iran on Trump's threat: "They threaten to attack us, which we don't think is very probable"

HQ

The latest news on Iran and the United States . Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared on Monday that any attempt by the United States to follow through on President Trump's threat of bombing would provoke a response from Tehran.

You can read about Trump's threat here. With tensions escalating over nuclear negotiations, Khamenei emphasized that Iran would not yield to external pressure, asserting that the United States would face severe consequences if it pursued such a course of action.

Despite Trump's ultimatum, which included a two-month window for Iran to agree to renewed talks, Khamenei made it clear that Iran would only engage in indirect negotiations, a stance that reflects ongoing resistance to direct dialogue with Washington.