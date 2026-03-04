Iran Nears Supreme Leader Decision amid Intensifying Conflict

HQ

Iran's political establishment is moving closer to naming a new supreme leader following the death of Ali Khamenei in weekend air strikes on Iran by the combined forces of the United States and Israel. Deliberations by the Assembly of Experts — the clerical body tasked with selecting the country's highest authority — are said to be nearing completion, according to figures cited by state-aligned media.

On Wednesday, Iran International quoted Assembly member Ahmad Khatami as saying that leadership options had been identified and that the process was close to conclusion.

Among the names circulating within political and clerical circles is Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader's son. A relative of the family told the Financial Times that discussions are in their final phase and that Mojtaba's prospects are strong, though no formal decision has been announced. The Assembly, which comprises 88 clerics, held an online meeting earlier this week to advance the process.

The succession debate is unfolding against a backdrop of intensifying hostilities. Israeli strikes have targeted sites in Tehran and the holy city of Qom, including the building used by the Assembly of Experts, which Iranian outlets said was empty at the time of the attack. Writing on his X platform on Wednesday, Israel's defence minister Israel Katz said that any future Iranian leader would be "an unequivocal target for elimination," regardless of identity or location.

US President Donald Trump told reporters that dozens of individuals were killed in the initial strikes and suggested that several figures previously viewed as potential successors had been eliminated. In comments to ABC, he said the bombardment had removed most of the anticipated candidates from consideration.

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, has long been regarded by some insiders as a possible heir to his father, although he has never held a clearly defined public office. Known for close ties to the Revolutionary Guards, he has maintained a low profile for much of the past two decades.

Other potential contenders, including senior clerics within Iran's leadership structure, are also believed to be under consideration. With funeral ceremonies for Khamenei under way, the Assembly of Experts is expected to reconvene shortly — a meeting likely to determine Iran's leadership at one of the most volatile moments in the republic's history.