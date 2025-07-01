Iran-linked hackers threaten new leak of Trump-related emails

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Iran . A hacking group allegedly tied to Iran has resurfaced with threats to leak more emails from United States President Donald Trump's inner circle, including communications from current and former aides.

"This so-called cyber 'attack' is nothing more than digital propaganda, and the targets are no coincidence. This is a calculated smear campaign meant to damage President Trump and discredit honorable public servants who serve our country with distinction," CISA said.

The group, known as Robert, says it may sell the files, which reportedly span high-level political and legal figures. Though US officials have condemned the move as propaganda, the hackers appear undeterred, possibly acting in response to recent military escalations.