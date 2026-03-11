Iran is welcome to participate in FIFA World Cup in the US, says Infantino

HQ

Iran will pariticipate in the World Cup after all. United States will not stop them from participating, in theory at least. FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed it with an Instagram post, in which he said that, after speaking with Donald Trump, "the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States".

"During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States", Infantino said. "We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World."

The last time Trump was asked about Iran potential participation in World Cup, he said he "does not car".

Iran, qualified for World Cup, is scheduled to play its three group stage matches in the US, in Los Angeles and Seattle, facing New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt in June. Iran football federation president Mehdi Taj said days after the current conflict began with the killing ot the Ayatolah that after the attacks "it's hard to look at the World Cup with hope".