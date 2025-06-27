Iran hints at blocking UN inspections after strikes on nuclear sites

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Iran's foreign minister has suggested the country could refuse future inspection requests from the UN nuclear watchdog, citing what he described as politically motivated pressure.



You might be interested: United States enters Israel-Iran conflict.



"Insistence on visiting the bombed sites under the pretext of safeguards is meaningless and possibly even malign in intent," Araqchi wrote in a post on X. "Iran reserves the right to take any steps in defense of its interests, its people, and its sovereignty."



You might be interested: Trump announces ceasefire between Israel and Iran.



The statement comes days after Iranian lawmakers moved to limit cooperation with the agency, following military strikes on nuclear facilities. Iran insists on defending its sovereignty amid what it views as hostile foreign intervention.