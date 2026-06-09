Iran has been revoked of their allocation of fan tickets for World Cup 2026

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The Iranian Football Federation has denounced that they have been revoked their allocation of fan tickets, and cannot provide them to the fans, even when some had already made travel arrangements for the competition: "Many Iranian football fans, relying on the officially announced process, had already made the necessary plans to attend the matches", denounced the FFIRI.

FIFA gives each football federation 8% of the tickets for each of their matches, to distribute between their fans according to their own criteria. Iranian federation was expecting that 8% to distribute between their fans, but it has been revoked. They didn't say by whom (if it was by FIFA or the United States).

The governing body of football in Iran said that "depriving Iranian supporters of access to their lawful and official allocation of tickets is an ​action contrary to the spirit governing international competitions and the principle of equality among participating countries", adding that it raises "serious questions about the interference of non-sporting and political considerations in the organization of the world's biggest football event".

The past weekend, Iran also informed that some members of the federation had been denied visas to enter in the United States, where they will play their three group stage matches. The permits also force the players and staff to enter and leave the United States during the same matchday, so the team has its base of operations in Mexico.