Iran football team left hand-written note thanking Los Angeles for hospitality and "dignity"

HQ

Iran, the most oppressed team in World Cup history according to its Federation, who filed a formal complaint to FIFA, have still maintained a remarkable level this edition, with two draws in a row, including a 0-0 draw against Belgium, that leaves them second in Group G, having in their hand the possibility to qualify for the knockout stages, even as group leaders if they beat Egypt on Saturday, June 27, and Belgium (which still has yet to score a goal on their own this World Cup, excluding own goals) fails to win against New Zealand.

Iran's third group stage match will be in Seattle, so the team leaves Los Angeles, where they played the first two matches. Despite playing all three games in the US, the complicated situation between the countries means that United States only granted them 24-hour visas to players and staff, meaning that they must arrive at the country the night before the match and leave right after the match ends.

Still, ESPN informs that the Iranian team left a hand-written note in their dressing room at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, thanking the city for their hospitality and treating them "with dignity". No other city in the United States has a larger Iranian population than Los Angeles, and thousands came to cheer on their team, some carrying flags from the pre-1979 Islamic Revolution and protesting about the current regime.

This is what the note said:

"From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilised Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast. We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honour, and leave with dignity.

"Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality. And thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice, and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes. May peace, respect, and friendship prevail among all nations."