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In parallel to the uncertainty regarding Iran's participation at World Cup next month, with all three group stage matches in the United States, Amir Ghalenoei, Iran's head coach, has said that he is not "fully satisfied with the players' level of readiness", but expects to make up "about 20 to 25% of this shortfall" in the training camp sent in Turkey, for the next two to three weeks, as reported by Reuters.

Ghalenoei doesn't blame the players: the war with Israel and United States that started on February 28 meant the suspension of the domestic Persian Gulf Pro League season, and will not resume until after the World ​Cup. Out the 30 players called-up for World Cup on Saturday, in a huge party in Tehran, 22 play for Iranian clubs, and have been inactive for nearly three months.

"We need to ​raise our domestic-based players to the level required by the modern game," the coach added. "In ​terms of age profile, I believe our domestic players are in a good position, but there are ‌still ⁠areas that need improvement. We must continue our work in the Turkey camp with determination and optimism."

Iran's first tests will be a friendly against Gambia on May 29 and another friendly also in Turkey, as well as a friendly against Puerto Rico at their US base in Arizona, before the challenge begins: New Zealand on June 15, Belgium on June 21 in Los Angeles; and Egypt on June 26 in Seattle. Even if, for the Iranian players and staff, maybe the real challenge will be entering the country without incidents, something that FIFA hopes will happen without problems, but the unpredictable Trump administration may not think the same...