Iran expands electronic surveillance to enforce hijab laws

As Iran grapples with mounting tensions since the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022, the government's increasing use of electronic surveillance has become a key tool in enforcing its controversial hijab laws.

A recent United Nations report (via Associated Press) reveals that drones, facial recognition technology, and a public reporting app have been deployed to track women violating the mandatory headscarf rule.

In addition to surveillance cameras along major roadways, the app allows citizens to report women not adhering to the law, flagging their vehicles for potential punishment, including impoundment for ignoring these warnings.

Despite initial retreat after massive protests, authorities have reignited the enforcement of the hijab law with the Noor Plan, leading to a sharp rise in arrests. For now, it remains to be seen how this heightened crackdown will affect the ongoing social unrest.